Rebecca Jones, renowned Mexican actress, dies at 65: what did she die of?

Rebecca Jonesto the sadness of its thousands of fans, has ceased to exist this Wednesday, March 22 in the early hours of the morning, leaving a deep sorrow in its relatives as well and a great legacy in acting in Mexico.

For some time now, everything related to her health had aroused the interest of public opinion, since she was hospitalized weeks before her death until she was discharged and she confessed to being better and recovering more and more.

However, life went on its way and finally took Jones away, leaving behind in this life your sonhis closest relative, who now mourns his mother’s departure, as well as the thousands of fans he had for the soap operas and movies he made.

THE CONFIRMATION OF THE DEATH OF REBECCA JONES

The news of the departure of Rebecca Jones was known thanks to a statement published by the agency that represented her, giving a little more details about what will happen now.

And it was revealed that In the coming days there will be a kind of event for the admired actress to be fired as she would have wanted.

Similarly, the communication states that Jones, before his death, was accompanied by his closest loved ones and that he left with a deep gratitude to his followers.

“It is with deep sadness that we want to report the death of our beloved and admired Rebecca Anne Jones Fuentes (May 21, 1957- March 22). Rebecca was accompanied at all times by her loved ones, she left in peace and with deep gratitude to her audience for whom she worked all her life. In the next few days we will join in saying goodbye to her as she wished. Thank you to everyone who was aware of Rebecca’s health at all times “you can read.

Rebecca Jones passed away on March 22, 2023 (Photo: Danna Press)

WHAT DID ACTRESS REBECCA JONES DIED OF?

So far, no one from the actress’s environment has given a statement about the specific causes of her death, so official reports would have to be expected to release information of this type.

What we can remember is that she had been diagnosed with ovarian cancer and was undergoing treatment, which ended up being very satisfactory, since the disease had disappeared, although havoc was left in her body by all the fight she waged.

To all this we must add that last year, precisely in November, his health deteriorated considerably, worrying his public and the media. According to what was known at the time, Jones had suffered a severe lung infection.