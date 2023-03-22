Hamburg Spring Cathedral starts with new attractions

Hamburg

In Hamburg, the spring cathedral opens on Friday. A total of 250 shops await visitors. New attraction is a two-story carousel.

The Hamburg Spring Cathedral starts on Friday (March 23) with new attractions. The 30-day folk festival on the Heiligengeistfeld is home to 250 shops this year, including roller coasters and a ghost train, according to the Ministry of Economics and Innovation.

In addition to exciting rides and roller coasters, there are also attractions for the whole family, including the “Grand Carousel”. The two-story, 62-seat carousel is designed to pay homage to its historical predecessors.

The spring dome opens its doors this year from March 24th to April 23rd, only on Good Friday do the carousels stop turning for a day.