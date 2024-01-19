Argentina deports relatives of drug boss alias Fito to Ecuador

QUITO_ The wife and children of Ecuadorian drug boss Adolfo Macías alias “Fito”, who recently escaped from a prison in Guayaquil, were detained in the center of Argentina and deported, the local press reported this Friday.

The relatives of “Fito”, leader of the drug gang Los Choneros and whose escape unleashed a wave of violence in Ecuador, were arrested in a private neighborhood in the province of Córdoba, the newspaper La Nación reported, citing official sources.

He explained that the detainees were his wife Mariela Peñarieta, 48, and children Michelle Macías Peñarieta (21 years old), Ilse María Macías Peñarieta (12) and Lian Sejam Macías Peñarieta (4).

The four were deported in the early hours of Friday, reported the El Clarín news portal.

wave of violence

The security crisis that Ecuador is experiencing was triggered by the escape of “Fito”, confirmed on January 8, which was followed by riots in prisons, kidnappings of police officers and attacks with explosives.

The takeover by armed men of the TC channel in full broadcast on January 9 shocked the country, leading President Daniel Noboa to declare an “internal armed conflict” and order a relentless fight against twenty gangs.

About twenty organizations sow terror in Ecuador and impose their power from prisons, in retaliation for the government’s firm-handed policies to confront these groups, in a country that until a few years ago was considered quiet.

Source: AFP