Ark 2 pushed back to 2024, Ark 1 replaced by paid remaster

Studio Wildcard argue that Survival Ascended will help them tomaster (the Unreal Engine 5) and test our most risky technical innovations in real conditions.” An almost reassuring speech when you know the many technical setbacks ofArk. It’s just unfortunate (and inexplicable if we except the greed) that players pay the price. On PC and Xbox Series, the reissue will therefore be sold for €50 in the ARK Respawned Bundle, which also includes Ark 2, as well as a month of its closed beta next year. On PS5, the bousin can still be obtained separately, at the price of 40€. And for that price, what do we have, my good lady? The starting island, the battle royale mode Survival of the Fittest, the non-canonical maps… and that’s it.

Maybe dinosaurs deserved to go extinct after all

Studio Wildcard pushes the vice so far as to re-invoice the DLCs ofArk : Survival Evolved :

€19.99 for the Explorer Pass, which includes Scorched Earth, Aberration (Q4 2023), and Extinction (Q1 2024);

€19.99 for the Genesis pass, which includes Genesis Part 1 (Q1 2024) and Genesis Part 2 (Q2 2024).

You’re not dreaming, if you have already acquired all the DLCs of Ark first of the name, you will have to spit out at least 80 euros to have the illustrious privilege… of continuing to play what you already have. Destiny had invented perishable extensions, Studio Wildcard innovates with the economy loop. Note that they had promis that the remaster would be completely free.

Come on, for that price, what do you find in Ark : Survival Ascended ? A plethora of visual enhancements thanks to the Nanite and Lumen systems of the Unreal Engine 5, able to simulate the environment much more realistically than before. Vegetation and water, in particular, will take a big polish.