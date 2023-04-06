Armed robbery at a money changer’s house in Irigoyen | THE TERRITORY news from Misiones

Thursday April 6, 2023 | 10:18 a.m.

Last night, Wednesday, members of the Misiones Police had to go to the Joaquin Piña neighborhood in the town of Bernardo de Irigoyen where Juan DS, 43, a money changer from the city, stated that moments when he was with his wife Silvina DS, 33, and two minor stepdaughters, three men in dark clothes entered her home for the purpose of robbery.

According to the victim, the men were with their heads covered with ski masks, with firearms such as shotguns, and after tying him with a cable in his arms, they asked him: “Where is the money?” They stole two cell phones and the key to a Volkswagen Bora private vehicle that was in the home garage.

In the car, the owner had the sum of 5,900 dollars, 1,500,000 Argentine pesos and 10,000 reais. After the robbery, the assailants fled.

The provincial security force ordered a lock operation through different neighborhoods and surrounding areas in order to find the perpetrators of the act. During the procedure, the whereabouts of the stolen vehicle was found, which was transferred to Police headquarters and made available.

They continue with patrols and tours in order to find the perpetrators of the act and other stolen items.