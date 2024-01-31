Arn Piper: I’m not an asshole, but I’m not always in that super-sociable mood.

Arn Piper has opened up in an interview on The world, where the actor has talked about everything openly, and has delved into what fame has meant for him. You start to become famous at 20 years old and you are still growing, you are a mini-adult. It’s difficult. With fame you get a lot of stimuli, a lot of friendships, a lot of women or men, it depends on what your sexuality is. You get infinite external temptations that, since you are not anchored well to the ground and have a rope to tie you to in the form of real friends and family, you could go crazy easily because you confuse reality. It is very difficult for fame not to change you, but in reality it is a change that does not come from you.

One does not change with fame, others change and that is what later, directly or indirectly, makes you change because everything is so strange that it ends up affecting you. But The first thing that changes is your environment: suddenly everyone knows you, looks at you, treats you and judges you differently.. Then you have to see a way to deal with that. For me, for example, being nice, pleasant and a good person, always having a smile for everyone, is exhausting. Very exhausting because it’s not who I am. There are people who go with a much greater love for life, but it costs me much more. I’m not an asshole, but I’m not always in that super-sociable, friendly mood.. I feel terrible sometimes for giving a bad answer because they came in too directly or interrupted an important conversation or whatever. So, I feel bad, but should I feel bad or not? The answer is not so clear, I think.

Of course, for now, he is clear, fame compensates him: I live from what I like, it allows me to dedicate myself to other disciplines within the art world such as music and the economic factor is also very important in this society in which we live. Those. We live in a capitalist world in which having money gives you a certain security in life. Those three things outweigh the bad, what I’m not sure about is that I’m going to see it like this for many years.

The actor has also spoken about what this image he has as a sexual icon means to him. Yes, I’m sorry, I’m lying to you if I say no. It does not mean that he is like this in all cases, far from it, but I do realize that I generate a sexual attraction. I don’t really know why it isI imagine it will be a combination of factors and I am sure that my character lite He has done a lot, but, yes, it is something that is there.

And he confesses that it is all due to fame. You are going to prejudge any person you know. For better or worse, the first time you sit down with her you already have an idea formed. If we are having something and I tell you that my cousin from Mstoles is coming, there is nothing in your head and until he arrives and you talk to him you do not believe your ideas and your judgments. That doesn’t happen with a famous person, there are a lot of prejudices. If I tell you that Rafa Nadal is coming, you’ll think I’m a fucking master or that you’re a regular fan of him. How do you like him if you’ve never spoken? That is very difficult when it comes to finding new friends and when it comes to finding love. Many times you smell it, you sense the interests and you see it coming that they want to use you, but There are people who are very good at hiding things and you get unpleasant surprises.. That creates a general distrust of the rest of the world.