Artificial intelligence without accountability? Microsoft responds

A Microsoft is one of the technological giants that, in recent times, has been dealing with thousands of redundancies. However, says the Platformer website that one of the teams eliminated as part of this initiative was the one dedicated to ethics and society within the Artificial Intelligence (AI) division.

Despite this, Microsoft notes that it still has a team dedicated to Responsibility within the AI ​​team, noting that these workers have the objective of creating rules and principles capable of governing the company’s initiatives within this area.

Given that Microsoft is one of the companies that is in the lead with regard to the implementation of AI in products and services, it is natural that there is a concern in the way technology is developing this technology.

“Microsoft is committed to building AI products and experiences safely and responsibly, and we do that by investing in people, processes and partnerships with that priority”can be read in the communiqué shared by the company with the The Verge website.

