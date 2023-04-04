Disney Dreamlight Valley welcomes Simba and Nala from The Lion King to the new update

The next big update for Disney Dreamlight Valley is coming up and Gameloft has already published the patch notes. Simba and Nala are sure to give the players the most joy. The two popular characters from The Lion King. Don’t let Uncle Scar hear that!

Simba and Nala settle down in Disney Dreamlight Valley

On April 5th, the update will appear in the game and will introduce the Lion King as well as a whole kingdom to the Lion King and the possibility to rebuild the large Pride Rock. New items appear in the shop, while a magical starry path leads to new adventures.

“Besides the usual bug fixes and performance improvements, this time we’re excited to bring you a king and queen, even more ways to make your valley the happiest place on earth, a few surprises for pet fans, and more.” , writes Gameloft.

Many small improvements fix bugs or problems with stability, animations or sounds. Especially on the Nintendo Switch there were some bugs to solve. You can read the full notes directly here gameloft.

Which Disney character are you still missing from Disney Dreamlight Valley?