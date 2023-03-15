ASB takes positive stock of its earthquake aid in Turkey and Syria / FAST mission successfully completed

ASB Federal Association

Cologne/Berlin (ots)

The deployment of the two rapid response teams (FAST) of the Arbeiter-Samariter-Bund (ASB) in the Turkish earthquake region of Samandag ends today, Wednesday. The ASB national chairman Knut Fleckenstein draws a positive balance: “I would like to thank our rapid response team FAST, who managed to supply the people in the disaster areas of Turkey and northern Syria with fresh drinking water within a short time and by handing over medical equipment and a tent ambulance support.”

Shortly after the disaster began on February 6, an ASB advance team arrived in the Turkish earthquake region. The first FAST team was dispatched on February 15th, a second one replaced it on March 1st and has now returned to Germany – a total of 28 ASB forces were on site. The full-time and voluntary workers in Samandag were able to produce more than 200,000 liters of clean drinking water within four weeks and distribute it to the population. The two local clinics were also supported with medicines and medical equipment. Before the return journey, Team 2 handed over the drinking water treatment systems (TWA) to the municipal water supplier HATSU so that they can seamlessly continue the work of the ASB.

At the same time, after successful training by FAST experts, 13 powerful TWAs of the “Sky Hydrant” type were handed over to the Syrian aid organizations MAPS (Multi Aid Programs) and SEMA (Syrian Expatriate Medical Association). “It is desperate – in Syria, even twelve years after the start of the civil war, life without humanitarian aid is still not possible,” says ASB federal chairman Knut Fleckenstein. “In the northwest, the earthquake has exacerbated the situation and many health facilities were destroyed. The people in this country absolutely need better medical care.”

Therefore, at the beginning of March, the ASB handed over a complete 370 square meter tent ambulance, equipped with medicines, consumables and technology, in coordination with the WHO to the Syrian aid organization SEMA. The outpatient clinic was set up in the Djindires region not far from Aleppo, which means that around 10,000 people can receive basic medical care over the next three months.

ASB’s help in Turkey and northern Syria continues. You can find out more about earthquake aid from ASB at: https://ots.de/1jtb64

Original content from: ASB Federal Association, transmitted by news aktuell