At 52, Marisa Brel stayed on trend with her bikini collection

marisa brel He returned to the orbit of the media after being part of the debate panel of the 2022 edition of “Big Brother”, which lasted until 2023 with several controversies that followed.

Although the journalist keeps a rather low profile regarding her private life, she is a great user of social networks, where she shares a lot of material with her followers. This way, marisa brel let it be known that he enjoyed the summer accordingly.

Marisa in the “Big Brother” debate.

In the Instagram account of the reality panelist, you can see the collection of bikinis that she used, during the hot season in the country, to enjoy moments of relaxation. marisa brel it proved that he stayed well on trend and managed to blend the trend with his personal style.

In the first instance, He has a notorious inclination for sober and dark colors. Black, dark purple and strong blue stand out in her wardrobe. On the other hand, he didn’t jump on the micro-bikini trend, preferring more roomy two-piece sets. The tops stand out for having a top-like appearance, similar to sports shoes, which surely gave you a lot of comfort.

The tension between Marisa and Laura

One of the strongest rumors that broke out after the final of “Big Brother” was that Brel and Laura Ubfal had had a very strong fight in the court and that had almost gone to physical aggression. Although both protagonists denied such an event, the reality is that the relationship they maintain is not the best.

“I had said how important it must be for Romina Uhrig (a participant) to win the game to make such a sacrifice (of separating from her daughters) and they killed me on all sides. The next day, Ubfal said that we are wrong because I said that a woman could not leave the house to work. It hurt me very badly, I argued with her, I told her to clarify that,” the journalist began her statement in La Once Diez and closed: “There are women who go out to work, but come back or call to find out if they are okay. She never clarified it, she did me very badly and I almost quit ”.