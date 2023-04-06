With everything and tribute!, they will premiere the new Indiana Jones film in Cannes

The return of the famous Indiana Jones It is closer than we expected and to the surprise of many fans, the premiere of the fifth film will be with “hype and cymbals.”” at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival.

‘Indiana Jones and the Dial of Fate’, It is the first of the installments of the famous archaeologist that will not be directed by its creator, George Lucas, although it will be produced by his company Lucasfilm and will feature Harrison Ford giving life once again to the famous character.

like 15 years ago George Lucas and Steven Spielberg’s character will return to the acclaimed festival French to project his most recent film, this time under the direction of James Mangold and it is said that with a well-deserved tribute to the main actor of the saga.

When does Indiana Jones and the Dial of Fate premiere?







Although the premiere in movie theaters is set for the month of June this year, it has been confirmed that it will be released first at the important event, for which many You will be able to see the new delivery from May 18.

After his long career embodying the character, there has been talk that the festival has prepared him a special reception to Harrison Ford and his castmates, including: Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Antonio Banderas and Mads Mikkelsen.

It is known that, upon the arrival of the members that make up this long-awaited tape, heThe organizers will place the music of John Williamscomposer of the famous soundtrack for these films, to accompany the cast on their way down the red carpet.

How many Indiana Jones movies were made?

These are the Indiana Jones movies



As of today, there are four films released about this memorable and adventurous character, who was born as an idea by Lucas and Spielberg at the end of the 70s and by 1981 he would have released his first film.

The Indiana Jones saga is made up of:

Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981)

Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (1984)

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989)

Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (2008)

‘Indiana Jones and the Dial of Fate’ (2023)

