Deutschlandticket is supposed to bring about a turnaround: despite the 9-euro ticket, the number of passengers is not yet at the pre-crisis level

With 10.2 billion passengers, scheduled bus and train services last year missed the level from before the Corona crisis.

The number of passengers meant an increase of 29 percent compared to 2021, which was even more affected by the pandemic, as the Federal Statistical Office reported on Thursday. However, the pre-crisis level was missed by 14 percent despite the popular 9-euro ticket that was offered for three months in the summer.

The successor offer “Deutschland-Ticket” is intended to permanently increase the attractiveness of local public transport from this May for 49 euros. With 7.9 billion guests on scheduled services, the previous year 2021 was the weakest since the start of the statistical time series in 2004.

Revolution in business processes Will the Deutschlandticket bring about a turnaround in traffic?

The official figures also include long-distance customers. Here, the trains recorded 138 million passengers in 2022, an increase of 62 percent compared to the previous year. 7.5 million passengers in long-distance buses even meant an increase of 163 percent. In public transport, the number of passengers rose by 29 percent, as in the overall picture, and thus remained 14 percent below the value from the pre-crisis year 2019. (dpa)

To home page