The seduta of the Ftse Eb si è chiusa in ribasso di circa 0.6%. Abbiamo, però, assistito a brutto capitombolo per 3 azioni del sectore industriale: CNH Industrial, Interpump e Iveco Group. It is interesting to note how the behavior of these three actions from the beginning of the year is very diverse for parrots. Da lato, infatti, we used the Iveco Group actions that have more than 40% guadagnato. All other CNH Industrial loses around 15%. In mezzo troviamo Interpump che, nello stesso arco temporale sta guadagnando il 12% circa. A very variegated behavior and a brutto capitombolo for 3 actions of the industrial sector that are scivated by its classic buccia di banana.

The next day may be decisive for the title CNH Industrial: the indications of the graphic analysis

the title CNH Industrial (MIL:CNHI) has chiuso la seduta de april 5 in ribasso del 5.04% rispetto alla seduta preceding a quota of €12.81.

Quella del 5 aprile è stata la chiusura più bassa da oltre 5 mesi. Inoltre è stato rotto al ribasso il primo ostacolo lungo il Percorso ribassista che porta all’obiettivo più probabile in area €10.9.

Just a Immediate recovery of the area €12,908 could avoid the flood.

It was the other 3 years that Interpump did not register a seduta così ribassista: the indications of the graphic analysis

the title Interpump (MIL:IP) has bought the seduta from April 5 at a quota of €47.13, with a reduction of 6.45% compared to the previous seduta.

La tendenza in corso è ribassista, mail supporto in area 46,27 € è molto vicino e potrebbe favorire un rialzo delle quotazioni. In the case in which, once, the support does not return, now The quotas can be accelerated to the verso area €40.54.

The return to the rialzo of the Iveco Group could be more than a neighbor of how much if I can think

the title Iveco Group (MIL: IVG) has bought the seduta from April 5 at a quota of €7.942, with a reduction of 5.68% compared to the previous seduta.

Per Iveco Group it is worth the same discorso fatto per Interpump. Il supporto in area €7,942 is a lot of neighbors and potrebbe favorire un rialzo delle quotazioni. In the case in which, once, the support does not return, now the quotas may accelerate to €6,682.

