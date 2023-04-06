USA: Vaccination skeptic and Kennedy nephew wants to become president

Robert Kennedy, John F. Kennedy’s nephew, is running for the US presidency. So far, the Democrat has stood out as an opponent of vaccination.

Die candidacy for the presidency of the USA is a tradition in the Kennedy dynasty. Robert Kennedythe nephew of John F. Kennedy, has now thrown his hat in the ring for 2024.

The 69-year-old wants to replace incumbent Joe Biden as the candidate for the Democratic Party. Kennedy officially applied on Wednesday with a corresponding document that is available to the national election commission.

The current presidential candidate The Kennedy family has made headlines in the past, mainly by spreading false claims about the corona pandemic and corona vaccination. The declared opponent of vaccination is officially the second applicant the democrats. Author Marianne Williamson applied for the Democratic candidacy back in March.

Also exciting: This is what happens when Trump becomes president in prison













Kennedy candidacy: Uncle John F. and father Robert F. were assassinated

Democrat Robert Kennedy wants to become US President in 2024. John F. Kennedy’s nephew has so far attracted attention mainly through conspiracy stories about Corona. Photo: Hans Pennink/AP/dpa

Kennedy claimed, among other things, that vaccination certificates would end all civil liberties and make Americans slaves to the government. For many observers and relatives, the change in the former leading environmental lawyer came as a shock.





There have been several US presidential candidates in the Kennedy family. John F. Kennedy According to a poll by the polling institute YouGov America, he is the second most popular president of all time. He was assassinated in Dallas in 1963. His brother Robert F. Kennedy was shot dead in 1968. He was considered one of the most promising candidates in the US election campaign at the time.

US President Joe Biden has not yet announced whether he intends to run again in 2024. But his candidacy is widely expected. Then he would have to compete against other applicants in the internal party primaries, the so-called Primariespush through.

Republicans want ex-President Donald Trump, former UN ambassador Nikki Haley, entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy and ex-governor Asa Hutchinson to move to the White House. (dpa/os)

Capital Inside by Jörg Quoos, editor-in-chief of the FUNKE central editorial office Behind the scenes of politics – opinionated, exclusive, relevant.





Going out tips and news from the scene in the Revier: Register here for the free WAZ Gastro newsletter!





More articles from this category can be found here: Politics



