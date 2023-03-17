At least 76 livestock torn: dangerous wolf killed in Brandenburg

A wolf that is said to have killed at least 76 farm animals in Brandenburg has been killed. A spokesman for the State Environment Agency said on Thursday in Potsdam that the genetically examined samples had confirmed the identity of the wolf. The wolf was killed on March 5 in the Teltow-Fläming district.

He has killed at least 76 animals and injured 23 animals in 18 attacks since 2022 – the majority of which were sheep, said the spokesman. Eleven animals disappeared after the attacks. The wolf had been cleared for shooting since last year.

34 dead sheep in one month

In the Dahmetal area in the Teltow-Fläming district, where a pack of wolves lives, there were four cases of attacks on protected grazing animals within half a month, according to the State Environment Agency. At least 34 sheep were killed and 10 injured. The male wolf, who was recorded by the authorities with the identifier GW1339m, was believed to be responsible for these attacks.

A wolf had already been killed in the Dahmetal region in January – but it was not the wolf that was being sought, but a male descendant of it. Five weeks later the dangerous male was killed.

In comparison to the rest of Germany, most wolves live in Brandenburg. According to the Ministry of the Environment, there were at least 47 packs and 14 pairs in Brandenburg in the 2021/2022 wolf year. In 2022, the possibility of shooting down the strictly protected wolves was expanded in certain cases. Numerous wolves have been killed illegally for several years. The animals are protected. Dealing with the wolves is controversial because of the damage to grazing animal owners. (dpa)

