The most suffocating series of the year arrives today in streaming

Swarm, the new horror series from Prime Video, inspired by Beyoncé, arrives on the streaming platform. Will this fiction give you cold sweats?
The continuation under this advertisement
Get ready not to remain indifferent to this shocking new series! Swarm, created by Janine Nabers and Donald Glover, available on Prime Video from March 17, focuses on Dre (Dominique Fishback), a fan of the biggest pop star in the world. But as she becomes more and more obsessed with the latter, things take an extremely dark turn for her and the people she meets. If the fiction does not officially say that it is Beyoncé or the BeyHive (the name given to the community of unconditional fans of the singer who can be very virulent and aggressive on Twitter), we cannot be sure. prevent us from drawing a parallel.
Dominique Fishback completely takes over Swarm and terrifies us in this suffocating series
Fast enough, Swarm announce the color! If the series is not scary strictly speaking (but if you want to have scares here is a selection of the best horror films), it does not put us at ease and lets us predict the worst over the course of the intrigues. With its heavy atmosphere, one almost suffocates in front of this fiction which multiplies the scenes of murder and the aggressive bouts of bulimia of the heroine. We would also do without the many sequences of nudity. But while all the fiction is based on the performance of its main actress, the bet is successful since Dominique Fishback terrifies us. As inhabited by this role, the actress spins shivers and gives us no desire to find herself in the same room as Dre. During the 2023 SXSW Festival, the actress opened up about her approach to the character and clarified that while she usually writes journals to get herself in the right frame of mind, she changed things up for this role. “With Dre, on paper, there’s not really a psychological thread for her.she said. I didn’t want to try to force anything. One of the things Janine and Donald have told me a lot is that she’s emotionally retarded.“.
The continuation under this advertisement
The story of Swarm Is it based on real facts?
If this series is not for all audiences, it is nevertheless interesting in its genesis. Indeed, elements of the first episode were inspired by a Houston urban legend, as Janine Nabers revealed during the 2023 SXSW Festival: “In April 2016, when a certain album was released (…), there was a rumor that a girl named Marissa Jackson committed suicide because she realized that a certain pop star was cheated on by her husband . I was on a thread with some of my friends from Houston, and for two days we thought it was a real event – until it was later dispelled on Black Twitter .“The creator also claimed that this near-real storyline continues throughout the series.”Each episode deals with true stories and events, or internet rumors that happened, and we put our wonderful women at the center of these events.“, she explained.
The continuation under this advertisement