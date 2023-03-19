Atlanta United thrashed Portland Timbers 5-1 with Thiago Almada’s brace

In week 4 of the United States – MLS 2023, Atlanta endorsed a resounding 5-1 against The Timbers, with two goals from Thiago Almada. The goals of the match for the locals were scored by Caleb Wiley (25′ 1T), Thiago Almada (50′ 1T, from a free kick and 41′ 2T), Georgios Giakoumakis (14′ 2T) and Luiz Araújo (28′ 2T). While the visitor’s goal was scored by Tega Ikoba (37′ 2T).

In the 25th minute of the first stage, Caleb Wiley raised Atlanta’s spirits and got all the applause. The midfielder took advantage of a Thiago Almada cross and finished off to overcome the resistance of Aljaz Ivacic.

The figure of the match was Thiago Almada. The Atlanta United midfielder scored 2 goals, made 2 correct passes and searched for the opposite goal with 6 shots.

Caleb Wiley also played a good game. The Atlanta United midfielder scored 1 goal.

It was a duel with game locked, marked by interruptions and fouls. There were several cautioned: Larrys Mabiala, Claudio Bravo, Eryk Williamson, Zachery McGraw and Santiago Sosa.

Atlanta quarterback Gonzalo Pineda stopped the starting eleven in a 4-5-1 formation with Brad Guzan in goal; Brooks Lennon, Miles Robinson, Juan José Purata and Andrew Gutman on the defensive line; Amar Sejdic, Franco Ibarra, Luiz Araújo, Thiago Almada and Caleb Wiley in the middle; and Georgios Giakoumakis in attack.

For their part, those chosen by Giovanni Savarese entered the field of play with a 5-3-2 scheme with Aljaz Ivacic under the three sticks; Juan Mosquera, Dario Zuparic, Zachery McGraw, Larrys Mabiala and Claudio Bravo in defense; Santiago Moreno, Diego Chará and Eryk Williamson in midfield; and Nathan Fogaça and Jaroslaw Niezgoda up front.

The judge chosen to lead the match at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium was Theodore Unkel.

For the following date, Atlanta will act as a visitor against Columbus Crew SC and The Timbers will host LA Galaxy.

Note and image source: DataFactory