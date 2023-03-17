“Too Hot To Handle”: Hot candidate affair AFTER the Netflix show

In the German edition of the Netflix hit “ Too Hot To Handle“ it was hot in front of the camera! But even AFTER the shooting, the 12 candidates of the dome show do not remain silent.

Numerous singles, a villa in Mexico, skimpy bikinis and a lot of physical contact – although this one “Too Hot To Handle” costs hard cash! Because everything is allowed here, except kissing, petting and sex. If you break the rules and get too close, you will be fined.

Because falling in love should be the top priority for the otherwise sex-hungry candidates.

But who sparked it, who is now – a year after the end of filming – happily taken and who is still looking for love?

Emely & Kevin

The biggest surprise came from the winning couple Emely Hüffer and Kevin Nije (both 26), affectionately called “Kemely” by the fans.

Not only did the two fall in love on the show and celebrated their one-year anniversary on March 14, 2023, but they have since a baby together! So the Netflix show made them mom and dad. And still infatuated.

Sophie & Like

Cared on the Netflix show Sophie (25) with her looks for big eyes and even bigger bulges in the trousers of the male candidates. One of them completely turned her head: Akka (21).

Are the two still a couple? Akka is now revealing this on social media: “Sophie and I left ‘Too Hot To Handle: Germany’ as a couple and then had intensive contact. But at some point we realized that there is more to a relationship than just a deep connection and sex. That was the reason we ended the relationship.”

But they still keep in touch and get along well, says Akka.

Tobias Klein

Tobi Klein (27) and Stella Stegmann (25) quickly found each other on the dating show and were inseparable in front of the camera. They dated for a few months after filming, but ended the relationship fairly quickly. Tobi does not want to comment on his current relationship status on the reunion show.

“I currently have no dating apps,” he writes on Instagram. Is that a hidden message…?

Anna & Stella

At “Too Hot To Handle” had candidate Anna Strigl (26) from Austria no luck in love. The woman from Innsbruck received a basket twice in front of the camera.

After filming, she is said to have been with candidate Fabio for almost eight months, but the relationship eventually became “toxic”. Shortly before the show aired, the couple split up, as they say in the reunion.

In the meantime, she is heating up the rumor mill about a friendship+ with fellow campaigner and Ex-Playboy Bunny Stella Stegmann (25).

Laura

For candidate and curvy model Laura Muro (34), the dream man was not there on “Too Hot To Handle”. But what about after the show? On Instagram she reveals: Yes, she is happily taken! A guy she didn’t meet on TV.

“Finally I can share what I’ve been up to for the past year! I found my number one. After Lana’s retreat, I applied all of her rules in my dating life and found the man of my life,” she proclaims.

Marco

Marco (25) from Oberhausen (seen here on the left) came on the show as a substitute. There it worked with none of the candidates. After the filming, however, he is said to have had a secret affair with one of the participants.

Now said participant speaks for herself – it is actually Stella! “Yes, we had a relationship. But we never dated and yes, I didn’t tell because we weren’t allowed to have spoilers,” she said in a video on social media.

You know

Onyi (25) could not find her perfect match in the dome show. And the pretty Hamburg native also seems to be single at the moment.

Paddy

And Paddy? Who was Paddy again you ask yourself…? Since the show was broadcast, it has become quiet about the replacement candidate – he was neither seen nor mentioned at the reunion. On the show, he gave Anna a basket after a hot French kiss.

His current relationship status: unknown.