WhatsApp: What are your main privacy measures?

When it comes to social networks, one part of the population may think about communication and entertainment while another may be seriously concerned about their privacy features, however, app developers such as WhatsApp yes they have been working on it.

Security and privacy are critical issues for users on social networks. Messaging platforms have also increased their focus on providing secure services.

What are the privacy measures of WhatsApp?

Privacy features that are now available to all users of WhatsApp both for the desktop version and for Android and iOS, are the following:

Read Confirmation: Nowadays, people have the possibility to activate or deactivate their read receipt in their chats, so that other people will not be able to know if you have actually read their messages.

WhatsApp States: If you like to share WhatsApp statuses or stories but you don’t feel comfortable showing them to all your contacts, you can choose who you want to see them, as well as manage who they see when you’re online.

muted chats: If you want to take a break from a person without their knowledge or from a group, you can mute the conversation and you will not receive notifications, you can enter these messages whenever you want.

Storage of photos and videos in WhatsApp: Decide if you want the photos that are sent to you or sent to be saved in your gallery or not.

Leaving groups without being noticed: Yes, just as you read it, today, a person can leave a group and the other users of the group will not receive a notification that you left it, only the administrator himself.

Archived Chats: In order not to have to block someone with whom you no longer want to chat, you can archive or unarchive their chat whenever you want, no one will know that you did it, since this act does not generate a notification for anyone.

Who can see me online on WhatsApp?

WhatsApp gives you two options to choose who can see if you are “Online”: “Everyone” or “Same as last time”. If you want to restrict access to this information, you must also limit who can see your last connection time.

