Austin TV had an epic return to Vive Latino 2023 in its new stage

It’s been eleven years since Austin TV played at Vive Latino, and the band made sure it was a very special show for fans eager for his return. And boy did they not disappoint, because the nostalgia factor was present at all times.

The band’s instrumental progressive rock sounded amazing and the visuals they prepared made the Indian scene become a unique trip that we won’t be able to get over for a while. Without a doubt, it was worth the wait to return to Austin TV in a Vive Latino.

Austin TV was a huge reunion brought to life

Austin TV admitted they thought tonight would never come, because after so much time of rest, not even they imagined that Vive Latino would receive them in this way. And of course that we missed the intense virtuosity of the band on stage after too long an absence.

After so many years without playing at a festival, we noticed that Austin TV left everything they had saved on stage, with a brutal interpretation of songs old and new that left everyone with a great taste in their mouths.

“We went through a lot to get here”, they said in the few pauses that occurred between songs. After one of these pauses, they changed their new masks as wrestlers for the iconic bunny masksfrom the time of The Last Night of the Worldwho turns twenty in 2023.

More than a reunion, Austin TV painted us a promise to the future

Austin TV’s new song, “De la Orquídea y la Avispa” made us recover the lost years, with great enthusiasm. But “Marduk”, “Hombre Pánico” and of course “She Doesn’t Know Me” unhinged the fans, who completely lost their minds.

The band said they have a lot of new music. and we are excited that the visuals and some new arrangements also make us think that there is Austin TV for a while. Although out there, a few months ago they told us in an interview that they are planning to release a completely unpublished album.

The visuals and lighting suit Austin TV very well, which it got very spatial and we saw a lot of strobes and indirect lighting in a very intense show. Undoubtedly, his presentation at Vive Latino 2023 was a tripsote to break us hard.

The public was happy and excited for the return of Austin TV

Part of the best thing about the Austin TV show was seeing the people on stage Escena Indio so movedlistening to a band that we had already considered lost, but that forms an important part of the soundtrack of their lives.

We didn’t think we were watching Austin TV againand with shouts of emotion the people reacted to each new song, the solos, Chiosan dancing and clapping, listening to classic songs or the jumps of the full band, which infected the entire audience.

Towards the end, “Rucci” made everyone jump along with the band, and we are looking forward to seeing the band on stage, since they got off the stage five minutes earlier than planned. We don’t know what happened there, maybe they ran out of time, but what we are sure of is that we have Austin TV for a while.

