Oscars 2024 live: Oscar Awards gala, all the winners live

Why hasn’t The Snow Society won the Oscar for Best International Film?

No luck for JA Bayona. The Catalan filmmaker will return to Spain without that much-desired recognition, the Oscar, the statuette in the category of Best International Film. An award that ended up going to ‘The Zone of Interest’, by Jonathan Glazer.

There have been three great films that have been in contention, in international terms, during the last few months and in recognition of the past calendar: ‘Anatomy of a fall’, ‘The zone of interest’ and ‘The snow society’. However, the distribution of awards has not been the same for the three films.

The director of ‘The Zone of Interest’ won the BAFTAs by winning the award for Best Foreign Language Film (in addition to Best Sound and Best British Film) and ‘Anatomy of a Fall’, at the Golden Globesafter winning Best Foreign Language Film and Best Original Screenplay.

Except for the awards obtained at the Goya gala (where, by the way, ‘Anatomy of a Fall’ won the award for Best European Film), Bayona’s film did not win any of the international awards important on the way to the Dolby Theater.