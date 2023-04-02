Avellaneda honored Veterans and Fallen in Malvinas

The mayor of Avellaneda, Gonzalo Braidot, said that “without a doubt, the date of Falklands es one of the most moving because we heard the protagonists tell, with courage, that they went to fight for what was ours”.

“Last year, on the 40th anniversary of the Malvinas, the main motto was ‘Malvinas unites us’, nothing more accurate given everything that happened in general in the country and It seems we haven’t gotten the message.”Braidot said.

Also read: Reconquista: Perotti will lead the act for the 41 years of the Malvinas Deed

He added that “unfortunately, we see an increasingly divided Argentinabut it is always a good time to resume and take that first step, and what better way than to honor our heroes by imitating what they have done: meeting, uniting to travel a complex path, accompanying and raising each other mutually, in pursuit of keeping alive the flame, the Argentine flag and values”.

The president predicted: “I hope that this date is the kick to start that journey togetherthat of a better country, that of an Argentine of all”.

During the meeting, there were various moments such as the performance of the Children’s Youth Choir of the Municipal Music Band; a floral offering at the foot of the “Todos con Malvinas” Monument; a minute of silence and the delivery of allusive presents, made by the students of the Municipal Children’s Art Workshop.

gifts

The event was attended by Senator Orfilio Marcón; the Minister of Culture, Jorge Llonch; the Chief of the III Air Brigade, Commodore Walter Olmedo; the head of the Center for ex-combatants, César Romero; and the President of the Federation of War Veterans, Rubén Rada; as well as representatives of institutions, schools and the general public.