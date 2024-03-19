Baby giraffe dies after breaking neck at Zoo Miami

A female giraffe, only three months old, died this Saturday at Miami Zoo due to a fracture in the neck, reported the institution, which is investigating the facts surrounding the fatal incident.

“It is with deep sadness that Zoo Miami announces the death of a juvenile giraffe that was born on December 15. “The young female was found dead early Saturday morning by Animal Science staff,” the park said in a statement. statement released this Monday.

Because the circumstances surrounding the tragic event have not been clarified, since the event occurred during the night, zoo staff surmise that Something must have scared the small animal and caused it to crash into a fence, causing a fatal injury..

After the discovery, the giraffe’s corpse was transported to the Zoo’s Animal Health Center for a necropsy, the results of which confirmed a neck fracture as the cause of death.

“No other giraffes in the herd showed signs of trauma. and since then they have all returned to their normal routines without incident,” the statement said.

Campus officials are closely monitoring the herd of giraffes, to detect any signs of stress or unusual behavior. In addition, they continue to search for clues as to what could have caused the fateful fact.

Zoo Miami stated that this has been “a devastating loss” and said it is carefully evaluating each of the procedures, to “help ensure the prevention of similar incidents in the future.”

The note highlights the “exceptional history in caring for giraffes” exhibited by the Miami zoo, where 60 specimens have been born throughout its history. It also mentions that it has provided funding to organizations, through the Zoo Miami Conservation Fund, to support the conservation of giraffes in the wild.