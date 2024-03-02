Bad Bunny will be a presenter at the Oscars

The reggaeton singer Bad Bunnyis among the names on the “electrifying” list of presenters for the next installment of the Oscar awardsnumber 96, which will take place night of March 10 at the Dolby Theater in Los AngelesCalifornia.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences made the announcement on its profile Instagramwhere the name of the “Bad Rabbit” stands out among a list of renowned stars, which include Dwayne Johnson, Michael Keaton, Chris Hemsworth, Jennifer Lawrence, Rita Moreno, John Mulaney, Catherine O’Hara, Octavia Spencer y Ramy Youssef.

Bad Bunny’s followers have reacted to the news and hope to see him shine on one of the most important nights in the film industry.

The Puerto Rican singer has ventured into film with notable roles in films such as “Cassandro” (2023) and “Tren Bala” (2022).

Some media have highlighted his presence at the 2024 Oscars beyond a personal achievement, and have focused on it as a step forward for Latino representation in the film industry.