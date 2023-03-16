Bad Kissingen: the driver hits a boy (10) on a bicycle and flees – a crying boy put money in his hand

To a hit-and-run accident it came on Tuesday (March 14, 2023) in Bad Kissingen, as reported by the Bad Kissingen Police Inspectorate.

Around 3 p.m. wanted a child with his bike Cross the Ostring / Kapellenstraße intersection in the direction of Garitz on the cycle path on the right-hand side. When the ten-year-old wanted to cross the turning lane from Kapellenstraße, a car came from the right and snapped at him. The boy fell to the ground, pulling himself bruises all over the body to.

Bad Kissingen: the driver hits the child, gives the boy money and drives away

The person who caused the accident got out after the accident and spoke to the child. Then he gave the boy a squeeze banknote in hand and then drove away in the direction of Garitz. The crying child then drove home, where he reported the incident to his mother.





This reimbursed report to the police and went to see a doctor with her son. Fortunately, the boy was only slightly injured and did not require hospital treatment. The fleeing vehicle is a gray car. Witnesses are urgently requested to contact the Bad Kissingen police station at Telephone number 0971/7149-0 Report to.

