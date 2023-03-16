Here is the trailer for the movie about Blackberry

After several films about Steve Jobs, Apple and the iPhone, it is now time for one about the people behind the Blackberry smartphone.

Blackberry originally dominated the early smartphone market in the early 10s with 85 million users before losing the market to Android and iOS.

The film Blackberry has now received its first trailer and in the roles we see Jay Baruchel (How to Train Your Dragon), Glenn Howerton (It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia) and Matt Johnson who also directs.

When Blackberry will be available to see in Sweden is currently unknown. Paramount has purchased the distribution rights for several international markets.

Also read: Here are the best movies on HBO Max right now – all the favorites