Steam: Big Spring Sale starts – Unlock the new deals today

Steam is preparing for the next big sale before: Spring campaign starts today. As part of the Spring Sales 2023, thousands of games from every imaginable genre should be on offer. Specific information on the deals is not yet available and will only be known once the sale has been activated. Let’s start today at 6 p.m. then Steam starts the big spring campaign. You then have a week to secure one or the other bargain.

Lots of deals in the spring sale

After all: In a trailer, Steam advertises the first games that are going to Spring Sale 2023 are on offer. Included are PC games like Rimworld, No Man’s Sky, Deep Rock Galactic, Dying Light 2: Stay Human, Rain World and Soulstone: Survivors. There are also deals on games like Half-Life: Alyx, Grid Legends and Overcooked. We will only find out the exact prices at the start of the sale tonight. It should therefore be worthwhile to visit the Steam website from 6 p.m.

The end of the Steam Spring Sales is scheduled for March 23rd. Until the new offers are activated tonight, you still have access to the current Midweek Madness deals, which have been live on the download platform since yesterday. The deals include games like Barotrauma (EUR 26.24), Potion Tycoon (EUR 17.99), Life of Delta (EUR 17.99), Inkulinati (EUR 18.74) and Children of Silentown (EUR 14.99). For a limited time, you can try the cooperative racing game Fling to the Finish for free. Games like Unrailed (6.79 euros) and Shadow Tactics (3.99 euros) are also among the offers.