Bad wound: Evelyn Burdecki burns her forehead with a hot straightening iron

From: Florian Schwartz

Evelyn Burdecki occasionally gives beauty tips on social networks. But now a treatment went terribly wrong. The influencer burned her face.

Cologne – Evelyn Burdecki (34) has now become famous with her naive and sometimes misguided manner. In all reality TV formats, the 34-year-old maintained the image of a naïve blonde with faux pas and clumsy statements. Now, however, the influencer has had a mishap that has left lasting marks: a burn on the face! In desperation, Burdecki gets help from the fans.

Evelyn Burdecki burns herself with a hot straightening iron

In her Instagram story, Evelyn lets her 750,000 fans participate in numerous activities and online appearances. This is how things went in the last postings under the instructions of a personal trainer. After the fitness training, Burdecki had a premiere. Then it was quickly said: makeover and do hair. But the plan went horribly wrong. Sitting in the car, she presented the scary result to her fans in her Instagram story: a bad wound on her forehead.

“It happened to me for the first time, premiere: I burned myself with a straightening iron,” says Burdecki in the Instagram video. The 34-year-old presents a nasty burn left by the accident with a hot straightening iron in the upper area of ​​the forehead just before the hairline. “Now I have a huge, so for me it’s so big, considering the forehead is small, flat iron flesh wound,” says the blonde.

Burnt forehead: Evelyn Burdecki asks fans for help

Actually, the reality star likes to give cosmetic tips himself, but in this case Burdecki himself is overwhelmed. Without further ado, she asks her fans for help and experience. “If you’ve ever burned your face with a flat iron, what did you do?”

Pain go away! Evelyn Burdecki suffered a bad burn with the hot straightening iron © Screenshot/Instagram/Evelyn Burdecki

Nevertheless, Burdecki seems to take the accident with humor. The jungle camp winner of 2019 put a laughing emoji face behind her online survey "Anyone of you experience with a burned straightening iron forehead?" Even in the accompanying selfie, the burn, which is as big as a thumbnail, doesn't succeed in conjuring up a smile on her face. Sources used: instagram.com/evelyn_burdecki