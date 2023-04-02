“Queen’s Green Canopy”, King Charles thanks the British and pays tribute to his mother

King Charles thanks this Sunday the British, who have planted 3 million trees since the launch of the operation “green canopy of the queen”, two years ago.

“Hard to believe it’s been two years since my mum and I planted a tree in Windsor Great Park to mark the start of the ‘Queen’s Green Canopy.’ King Charles III pays tribute this Sunday to his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, and thanks the British, who planted 3 million trees as part of this operation.

Posing this year with his son Prince William, next to a freshly planted tree, King Charles wrote in a message posted this Sunday on Twitter:

“As the second planting season draws to a close, and with it this vitally important initiative, I was particularly keen to express my heartfelt thanks to all those across the UK who have helped to planting over three million trees to create a lasting legacy in Queen Elizabeth’s name.”

“This project has shown that simple, practical and positive gestures can make a big difference, and I can’t imagine a more appropriate tribute to Her late Majesty’s seventy-year reign,” the King added.

Project launched in 2021

This project, launched in March 2021, was intended to encourage gardeners, schoolchildren or members of associations to each plant a tree from October 2021 and throughout 2022.

For the launch of the “Queen’s Green Canopy” operation, Charles, then Prince of Wales, planted a tree with the Queen in Windsor Park.

Very committed to the protection of the environment and sustainable development, King Charles was a pioneer in the field.

In November 2021, during the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow, leaving the traditional reserve of the royal family, Charles urged politicians to redouble their efforts in the fight against global warming.