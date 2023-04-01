Bamberg: In the future, buses will run on cooking oil – “as the first public transport provider in Germany”

Bamberg: Buses should run on cooking oil from the summer

“No April Fool’s joke”: municipal utilities with revolutionary announcement

with old fat instead of Diesel should save “more than 2,600 tons of CO2”.

instead of should Not allowed at gas stations – that’s why it is still legal

On the way to one “CO2-free public transport” test the Stadtwerke Bamberg – according to their own statements as first public transport provider in Germany – the operation of their Bus fleet with “climate diesel” made from 100 percent hydrogenated vegetable oils. The pilot operation will start in mid-April with two buses. As a spokesman emphasizes, it is “not an April Fool’s joke”. Starting in summer should then all 57 conventionally operated buses of the Stadtwerke can be refueled “exclusively with the 100 percent regenerative fuel HVO100”.

Bamberg: Stadtwerke use vegetable fat fuel “HVO100” in buses – that’s what’s behind it

For the pilot operation, the municipal utilities are building in the Transport company on Bamberg’s Georgenstraße a mobile filling stationat which the

the first vehicles to be refueled exclusively with fuel made from hydrogenated vegetable oils. During the pilot phase, the engine performance will be observed and the exhaust gases of the buses will be “analyzed in detail”, according to the explanation. If the fuel has proven its worth, all 57 conventionally operated buses of the municipal utility will be refueled exclusively with the fuel from the summer.





That saves every year 1.1 million liters of conventional diesel fuel and with it too more than 2,600 tons of CO2 – 90 percent in comparison – one, according to the bill from the public utility company. By switching to HVO100, the Particulate matter emissions from buses reduced by up to a third become. And: “In the years to come all diesel buses replaced by pure electric buses become. In this complete decarbonization, Stadtwerke will invest a high double-digit million amount for vehicles, charging infrastructure and the conversion of the bus workshops.

Bosch in Bamberg support the project in order to to use regenerative fuel HVO100 also in fleet vehicles of the company plant. The biofuel consists”exclusively of biological residues and waste materials and is free of palm oil. The manufacturer guarantees the public utilities that the production does not compete with the production of food and feed and does not promote harmful cultivation methods. The refueling of HVO100 is without complex technical conversions possible on the buses, the diesel fuel is simply replaced by climate-friendly HVO”, according to the municipal works. In Germany be HVO fuels only as minor admixture authorized. HVO100 is currently not available at public petrol stations. Stadtwerke Bamberg should already be using the fuel today. The reason: it is only used in its own fleet and refueled itself.