Samsung Easter campaign: Galaxy notebooks now with 0% financing



Strong performance, flexibility and versatility: This is what the new laptops of the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 family stand for. If you want to fulfill your dream of a high-end notebook, you can use the new 0% financing at Media Markt and save even more in bundles.





Windows Week at Media Markt brings a particular benefit to Samsung notebooks. Until April 6, you can conveniently pay in ten monthly installments when buying a Galaxy Book 3 – and all without interest. Of course, the offer also applies to the popular 2-in-1 models and the powerful ultra laptops with Windows 11.

The most popular Samsung Galaxy Book 3 models:

Save in the bundle: If you choose a Samsung Galaxy Book 3 at Media Markt, you get Microsoft 365 with Word, Excel, Outlook, PowerPoint and Co. in a single license for a reduced EUR 44.99 instead of the usual EUR 60-70.

Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra: Perfect for gamers and creative people

Samsung ultra notebooks with massive performance for games & Co.

Media Markt’s zero percent financing is particularly useful for Samsung’s new flagship – the Galaxy Book 3 Ultra. Here the best components are packed in a high-quality aluminum housing in a 16-inch format. The top model uses Intel Core i9 processors (13th generation) along with 32 GB of DDR5 RAM and fast PCIe 4.0 SSDs. In addition, the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 ensures strong graphics performance at desktop level, both for gamers and in the creative field.

But that’s not all. The Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra has a resolution of 2880 x 1800 pixels and offers a refresh rate of up to 120 Hz. The display is also equipped with modern AMOLED technology and is so brilliant that even the already large DCI-P3 -color space is exceeded with 120 percent. The equipment is rounded off with four Dolby Atmos speakers from AKG and contemporary features such as Wi-Fi 6E, Thunderbolt 4, fingerprint reader and much more.



Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy Book 3 (Pro): The office and multimedia all-rounder

Classic or convertible, with touch and pen input

For entry into the Samsung world, Media Markt offers the Galaxy Book 3 and the Galaxy Book 360 – as a classic notebook or as a 2-in-1 that folds down into a tablet. Both models have the latest Intel Core i3 and Core i5 CPUs, fast SSDs and equally high-contrast OLED displays with a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels. Of course, premium features are also used in the upper middle class. Also included: Thunderbolt 4, Wi-Fi 6E, Dolby Atmos, Bluetooth 5.1 and Co.

The Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360 builds on this equipment. Being a convertible with a 360-degree hinge, the display quality of the Pro model approaches that of the Ultra laptop. The South Korean manufacturer already relies on the high-resolution OLED screens with 2880 x 1800 pixels and 120 Hz more efficient.



Samsung Galaxy Book 3

Samsung Galaxy Book Pro

