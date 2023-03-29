Baptiste Giabiconi announces that he will soon be a dad and reveals on this occasion a touching photo

Baptiste Giabiconi, the former muse of Karl Lagerfeld, wants children. This Wednesday, March 29, he announced that he was going to become a dad in a tender message on social networks.
This is news that we weren’t expecting. Little present in the media for a few months, the one who was the muse of the creator of Chanel, Karl Lagerfeld, was more accustomed to professional and framed photos than to those concerning his intimacy. However, this Wednesday, March 29, 2023, it was a surprising announcement that awaited its many subscribers on Instagram.
An unexpected announcement for the former muse of Karl Lagerfeld
The model Baptiste Giabiconi has indeed announced that he was going to become a dad. He did it in a short but tender message, on which one can rest his head against a rounded belly, ready to “becoming a dad”, in his own words. He does not say more about the sex of the unborn child or the due date, but the pregnancy nevertheless seems sufficiently advanced to discern a baby bump. The identity of the mother is kept carefully secret by the 33-year-old boy. The announcement is all the more unexpected as Baptiste Giabiconi simply never announced that he was in a relationship – especially since his surprising relationship with Katy Perry. To see him talk about his future fatherhood, you have to go back to an old interview published in the magazine Paris herewhere he evoked the desire to have “ideally” a boy and a girl, “so that they have equal shares.” At the time, he wanted “trying to make twins.” Many celebrities celebrated the news, such as Karine Ferri, Camille Cerf and Lena Situations.
Baptiste Giabiconi still affected by the disappearance of his mentor
The announcement of this pregnancy must in any case give a smile to the model, three years after the overwhelming disappearance of her mentor, Karl Lagerfeld. In February last year, he paid tribute to the designer: “I think of you in silence, I often mention your name. All I have are memories and pictures, in a frame. God has welcomed you into his arms, and I have you in my heart. I love you.”