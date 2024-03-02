BARCELONA -. Undefeated for six games in all competitions, the FC Barcelona enters “the moment of truth” of his season, with the complicated visit to the Athletic Club and the reception of Naples in the Champions League declared coach Xavi.

“We are much better for a few games, we have good feelings and it is the moment of truth, to face direct rivals when the Champions League approaches. It is the decisive moment,” said the Catalan coach at a press conference.

Third in the championship with eight points less than the leader Real Madrid (65 points) and two than Girona (2nd, 59 points), the current champion of Spain has a great opportunity to continue closing the gap, after the team’s last two draws Madrid and the two defeats of Girona.

leftycelta.jpg Barcelona’s Polish striker #09 Robert Lewandowski celebrates scoring his team’s first goal during the Spanish league football match between RC Celta de Vigo and FC Barcelona at Balaidos stadium in Vigo on February 17, 2024. AFP / MIGUEL RIOPA

“We recently played against them and they eliminated us from the Copa del Rey (4-2 in extra time). They are the most intense and physical opponents in the championship and the ones who have the most confidence after having comfortably qualified for the final,” explained Xavi over his rival, 5th in the championship.

“If we win we will take a big step forward,” said the coach, with a complicated visit to San Mamés, where Athletic Club has not lost since the first day of the League against Real Madrid.

Sunday will be “a day to find the continuity in our game that we need” added the coach, clearing up questions about his future.

“Today nothing has changed, there is no issue,” declared Xavi, who announced that he would leave his position at the end of the season, after a poor series of results in the month of January.

Source: AFP