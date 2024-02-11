Barcelona gets a draw against Granada with a double from Yamal

BARCELONA.- Lamine Yamal celebrated his first double, with which he rescued the Barcelona of defeat to draw 3-3 at home against Granada in the Spanish league.

Yamal opened the scoring in the 14th minute by finishing off a cross from João Cancelo at the far post. He achieved the final tie with a shot from outside the area, after stealing the ball and taking a low half turn that went into the net next to the post in the 80th.

Robert Lewandowski scored the second culé goal in the 63rd, to reach 10 goals in the course with a shot from the balcony of the area after a pass from Ilkay Gündogan.

Ricard Sánchez (minute 43), Facundo Pellistri (60) and Ignasi Miquel (66) scored for Granada, who missed the opportunity in the final stretch to claim their third victory of the championship.

“It’s another missed opportunity, but we have to keep working,” Yamal said. “I have the confidence of the coach (Xavi Hernández), but right now I think more about the draw and that we are missing two points than about my performance.”

Away from Real Madrid:

With the close tie, Barcelona is in third position in the championship with 51 points, 10 behind the leader Real Madridwhich with the 4-0 win over Girona on Saturday reached 56.

Yamal had a sensational game, in which he became the youngest footballer to achieve a double in the Spanish league, at 16 years and 213 days old.

Granada is in the penultimate place in the table with just 13 units. In this season they did not lose to Barça, after their first round match ended in a 2-2 draw.

Source: With information from AP