Multiple accident leaves one dead and closes traffic for a few hours on I-95 in Fort Lauderdale

An accident involving several vehicles left traffic closed for a few hours on the southbound I-95 highway in Fort Lauderdale.

The incident occurred just after 4:00 a.m., just north of State Road 84 in Fort Lauderdale, according to reports Local 10 News.

According to the authorities, a driver of a 2019 red Kia Forte crashed into a concrete construction, forcing him to stop in the middle of the road, blocking the two center lanes.

Then, it was the driver of a black 2015 Mercedes GLA250 who hit the Kia and both cars were left on the road, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

A 23-year-old young man was the first to come to help the people involved in the collision.

All southbound lanes of I-95 remained closed until around noon, when investigators were able to reopen the highway, they said in the report. Local 10 News.

Minutes after the initial accident, a 41-year-old driver of a silver 2015 Cadillac ATS managed to reduce speed to avoid hitting the damaged vehicles, however, a 19-year-old young man traveling in a black 2023 Lexus IS300 was unable to stop in time. and crashed into the rear of the Cadillac, which ran over the 23-year-old man who had gone to help the victims, according to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP).

Doctors declared the 23-year-old deceased at the scene of the accident.

Several patients were rushed to Broward Health Medical Center in critical condition, Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue reported.