Barcelona requests the resignation of the president of La Liga for a false complaint

Barcelona requested the departure of the president of La Liga de España, Javier Tebas, after a news item in La Vanguardia went viral in which it was reported that the leader had presented false evidence to incriminate the Catalan club, within the framework of the Negreira case.

“FC Barcelona wants to express its deep anger, indignation and weariness. For this reason, we urgently require the president of LaLiga to appear publicly to offer explanations, beyond the tweet sent at dawn by Mr. Thebes, running away from the studio and with a patina threatening”, stated the Catalan institution.

In addition, the entity continued: “It is not the first time that the president of LaLiga uses all his media machinery to blow up FC Barcelona. But, apart from his usual nonsense, we could never have imagined that he would have tried to incriminate our club with evidence false”.

In this context, a court in that city is investigating a complaint about the club’s payments to companies of the former referee, José María Enríquez Negreira. The former leader, Barcelona, ​​as a legal person, and former leaders of the club, including the former presidents Sandro Rosell and Josep María Bartomeu, are accused of alleged crimes of “corruption between individuals in the field of sports”, “unfair administration” and “misrepresentation”. in commercial document”.

For what Barcelona sees itself as a victim: “Barcelona, ​​as President Joan Laporta has been saying in recent weeks, feels like a victim of a media lynching for events that have never happened: Barça has never bought referees.”

Finally, the president of LaLiga, Javier Tebas, responded: “FC Barcelona, ​​before presenting the letter to the Prosecutor’s Office, the legal advisory of laliga informed the Delegate Commission on February 21, of the content of the letter and its documents. Right of rectification requested from LaVanguardia. Clarified and what about you?