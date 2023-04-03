Excellent work environment: Sandra Cuevas scolded her CM on Twitter

We have an excellent work environment, it said in the vacancy. Sandra Cuevas, mayoress of Cuauhtémoc, scolded the CM of the mayor’s office on Twitter and well, chale.

On the afternoon of that April 3, the official commented on a publication made on the Cuauhtémoc mayor’s account about the activities on Trans Visibility Day. She complained to the community manager that she only published two photos.

Sandra Cuevas prohibits dancing at the Kiosco Morisco/Cuartoscuro

Sandra Cuevas scolded her CM

Shortly after 8 in the morning of this April 3, the Cuauhtémoc mayor’s account published a tweet about the activities that were carried out for the International Day of Transgender Visibility.

In one you can see the mayoress taking a selfie and in the other one of the presentations that were made at the mayor’s office.

Photo: Twitter

A few hours later, Mayor Sandra Cuevas used her personal Twitter account to ask Why had they only uploaded two photos if a lot of material had happened to them.

“Did they only upload two photos of all the ones I sent them? So much material for this to be uploaded?“Wrote the mayor.

Photo: Twitter

Some users They claimed him for scolding the staff behind the mayor’s office in public and others even took the opportunity to send him their CV… chewing gum and paste.

Several users commented that Twitter cannot post all 45 photos in a single publication and that is why the decision was made to upload the link with the photos that they were on facebook.

The mayor repliedWhen you are mayor, you will act as you prefer, today is my time. Greetings“. Wow mods…

Let’s remember that for several weeks the residents of the mayor’s office began to collect signatures to request their revocation of mandate. That is, to be able to take away the position of mayor and have her replaced.

It may interest you