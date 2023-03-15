Batch Cooking: focus on this culinary phenomenon that seduces Algerian women

Many culinary trends have settled in our homes in recent years. You menu vegan until diet like that or paleoall ideas are good for eating healthy while having fun. And one concept in particular is all the rage at the moment in Algerian kitchens, it is the ” Batch Cooking ».

Straight from the USA, this cooking and preservation technique harmonizes perfectly with the frenetic atmosphere of Ramadan and, as a result, is increasingly adopted by Algerian housewives. What is this miraculous method based on? Do you need a lot of budget to indulge in this practice? And above all, how to succeed batch cooking when you don’t know each other? All this and much more in our article.

Batch cooking, kézako ?



The batch cooking is a relatively simple culinary organization technique that allows you to better manage your time and budget over given periods. It is a question of devoting a few hours of one’s day to cook all the dishes for the following dayswhich we will then reheat and serve as desired. Very often the batch cooking is carried out on weekends in anticipation of the meals of the week. But there’s no rule to that, you can achieve your batch cooking at any time, according to your convenience and according to your availability.

It exists 2 basic paths for the batch cookingyou are free to choose the one that appeals to you the most: the preparation of separate ingredients in bulk, and the preparation of actual dishes.

The first method is more suitable for those who want create varied dishes and modulate their menus according to their preferences during the week. You can, for example, cut vegetables, boil eggs, prepare white rice, pasta, cook meats…. All you have to do is finish assembling the weekday dishes to your liking.

The second method is more square. You will actually cook all the meals you will eat during the weekfrom A to Z, which you will freeze afterwards. With this version, endss the hassle! 15 short minutes to heat up your dish and you’re good to go!

A method with multiple advantages, batch cooking is revolutionizing cooking



Yes batch cooking is also popular is that it literally abounds benefitsboth for active workers and housewives. The time saving is the main advantage of this method, which allows you to organize yourself better and not get lost between planning and preparation during the week.

By sacrificing 2 to 3 hours of your weekend to cook everything, you save yourself invaluable time which can be put to good use for something else, a moment with your loved ones for example. Speaking of family,did you have that batch cooking could be done by several ? A good opportunity to do an activity together is to invite the gentleman and the children to get their hands dirty on the weekend! It’s all good as they say, you win (encore) more time, and you have a good time with those who are dear to you.

In addition to being practical, the batch cooking is also good for the wallet. Indeed, thn planning your meals in advance, you avoid waste and you only buy what you are going to eat. That’s not all ! The batch cooking YOU also avoids having to order outside your food on days when you don’t feel like cooking.

The final advantage of batch cookingand not least, it is the side healthy of the thing. You prepare good healthy meals yourself, you cCheck what’s on your plate and above all, you avoid the junk food including we are all guilty at times.

The phenomenon batch cooking conquers the Algerian kitchens!

If you are present on social networks, you have certainly already come across the Algerian kitchen groups that are all the rage every year during the Ramadan period. These groups are made up of members who are passionate about cooking, professionals, but also neophytes who have come to learn some tips and tricks to garnish their table for the holy month.

From the famous group of “Tata Hbiba ” Passing by ” sos kouzina-cuisine to “La Cuisine Algérienne”, the options are many and varied to please your family. durant the ftour. But what relationship with the batch cookingyou will ask? This trend has invaded our kitchen groups in recent years. Their influence is such that some Algerian women are already preparing started preparing their Ramadan menus. From the traditional chorba, through the savory to the simmered tajines, everything goes! A practical and economical solution, it also allows take the pressure down a notch exerted on the mothers of families/women in charge of preparing the meal, during Ramadan

5 tips for a successful batch cooking like a boss

You also want to ride the wave of batch cooking ? Don’t panic, we’ll help you start your experience smoothly with 5 pro tips:

If you want to keep the taste of your food, but also its nutritional value, it is important to understand the principle of the cold chain. Never freeze, thaw and then refreeze your preparations. Also, don’t keep your food outside its shelf life;

We focus on hygiene! Because these are dishes that will be cooled and then reheated, special attention should be paid to hygiene when cooking. We wash our hands well, we disinfect our work surface and kitchen utensils, and above all, we forget not the storage boxes!

Cook several dishes at the same time to optimize preparation time. If you plan a couscous on Monday and a soup on Tuesday, cut all your vegetables together and start cooking simultaneously.

Invest in good airtight storage boxes, preferably glass. It is more economical in the long term and above all, it avoids endocrine disruptors in food.

Always favor seasonal vegetables and fruits batch cooking . We gain on the budget, but also on the health side. The full of vitamins and nutrients is assured.

