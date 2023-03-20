Batman: this is the best order to watch the Dark Knight movies on HBO Max

Batman: this is the best order to watch the Dark Knight movies on HBO Max

Leave a Comment / Sci&Tech / By / March 20, 2023

Not many know it, but actually HBO Max It has practically all the animated Batman movies, in addition to the Justice League cartoon tapes where in the Dark Knight he is one more character in the cast.

Faced with such a scenario, the mere idea of ​​trying to see these tapes can be overwhelming and even confusing, since with such a number of stories, the most obvious thing is that anyone who does not closely follow the saga of this character has no idea where to start.

Related Posts

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *