Tejasswi Prakash stars in campus drama, fans are excited to ‘see her back on the big screen’ – Reuters

After impressing everyone in Naagin 6 and becoming one of TV’s most beloved actresses, Tejasswi Prakash made her debut in the film industry with the Marathi film Mann Kasturi Re and now the trailer for her new Marathi Film School College Ani Life is out and fans can’t get enough of the actress.

On Monday, Zee Music Marathi shared the trailer of Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Parab-starring Marathi School College movie Ani Life on Youtube. Bollywood hit director Rohit Shetty has served as the film’s producer and the film is being directed by Vihan Suryavanshi. The trailer depicts how a young child faces the challenges and joys of school and college life and while enjoying his college life, he meets the love of his life and the love experience changes him. The storyline looks gripping and the twists and chemistry between the protagonists will be a treat to watch.

In the trailer, the chemistry of Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Parab looks quite promising and the actress impresses the fans with her jaw-dropping avatar. The Bigg Boss 15 winner left her fans mesmerized by her look in the trailer. School College Ani Life’s colorful trailer promises the perfect family entertainer.

Rohit Shetty also shared the trailer on his Instagram account and wrote, “My Marathi audience have always asked me when are you going to produce a Marathi movie?… So here it is… My first Marathi adventure for my Marathi audience! Not a Rohit Shetty film, but a Rohit Shetty film A slice of life, a sweet, simple, moving tale! Directed by Vihan Suryavanshi Released on April 14.

Fans of Tejasswi Prakash can’t help but rave about the actress’ appearance in the film and expressed their excitement in the comments section. One of the fans wrote, “The trailer is promising. Tejasswi’s screen presence is fascinating. The chemistry between the wires seems perfect. Other than that, the story feels like a memorable journey of each individual growing up. Can’t wait for this one Congratulations Teju.” Another wrote: “So excited for this one! The storyline looks interesting and captivating. Congratulations to the two main protagonists, especially to Tejasswi. Congratulations Mr. Rohit for your first film in Marathi. Another comment read, “Teju looks so angelic looking forward to seeing this movie. Another user wrote, “Tejasswi’s presence in this movie is mesmerizing……the trailer is so amazing…..can’t wait to see the movie. »

School College Ani Life starring Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Pabar is directed by Vihan Suryavanshi and produced by Rohit Shetty, Pavitra Gandhi and Vivek Shah in association with Reliance Entertainment. The family entertainer will hit theaters on April 14, 2023.

