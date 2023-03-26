“Battle of the Reality Stars” 2023: candidates, dates & information about season 4

Sun, salt and a tropical dream beach. Perfect setting for rest and relaxation, isn’t it?

None! In “Battle of the Reality Stars”, the stars and starlets tend to cause drama and Zoff. After all, they fight for the coveted title of “Reality Star of the Year”.

Read which candidates are included, what the rules are and when “Battle of the reality stars – shipwreck on the dream beach” started.

These reality stars are in

Realitystar Sarah Knappik (36)

Wirt Daniel Schmidt (37)

Viva presenter and singer Daisy Dee (52)

Realitystar Matthias Mangiapane (39)

Realitystar Serkan Yavuz (29)

Ex-„Bachelor“ Paul Janke (41)

Realitystar Antonia Hemmer (22)

Make-up-Artist und Realitystar Ingrid Pavic (36)

television personality Uschi Hopf (81)

scrap dealer Manni Ludolf (60)

Ex-„Bachelorette“-Kandidat Lukas Baltruschat (28)

Realitystar Eva Benetatou (31)

emigrant Peggy Jerofke (46)

Singer Bernd Kieckhäben (33)

ex-soccer player Nico Patschinski (46)

Singer Percival (believed to be 52)

Model and reality star Emmy Russ (23)

“DSDS” winner Aneta Sablik (34)

Tim Sandt (32), Husband of Annemarie Eilfeld

Husband of Annemarie Eilfeld Model, DJ and reality star Julia Seal (48)

Soap cast Jay Sirtl (45)

“Big Brother” winner Sasha Sirtl (45)

soap actress Jessica Sulikowski (29)

When is Battle of the Reality Stars airing?

The first episode “Battle of the Reality Stars” 2023 starts on April 12 at 8:15 p.m. on RTLZWEI. The show is available to stream on RTL+.

Season 4 was filmed in Thailand in January.

Overview of the entry and expulsion of celebrities

In each episode, new celebrities move in and nominate a resident at the end of the episode, who is then kicked out.

Consequence Indent abstract Episode 1 on 04/12/2023 Sarah Knappik, Daniel Schmidt, Daisy Dee, Matthias Mangiapane, Serkan Yavuz, Paul Janke, Antonia Hemmer, Ingrid Pavic, Uschi Hopf and Manni Ludolf still open

The Concept of Battle of the Reality Stars

For the fourth time, more than 20 stars and starlets are moving into a sala (open bamboo hut) on the beach in Thailand for four weeks. In the small hut they sleep and live in a very small space.

The highlight: the candidates do not all arrive at the same time. In each episode, new participants join and compete for as much airtime as possible. The “freshmen” are protected from being thrown out the next time – for the time being.

The candidates have to prove themselves in gripping competitions. Anyone who manages to stay on the show to the end and wins the final game can become “Reality Star of the Year” and take home the prize money of 50,000 euros.

There are two games per episode: Similar to “Celebrity Big Brother”, the stars have the opportunity to win luxury goods in the first so-called “punishment game”. There is also a penalty for losers. In recent seasons, for example, this has meant: no access to the closet or limited use of running water.

In the second game (“safety game”), the candidates can protect themselves from being nominated to be thrown out.

In the “Moment of Truth” Cathy Hummels is moderated, the candidates choose each other from the show. Newcomers are protected in their first “moment of truth” and have the option to kick another celebrity off the show. So for the candidate elected by the newcomers, it means airtime is over! In each episode, a reality star drives home.

“Kampf der Realitystars” (RTL2) was awarded a German television prize in the category “Entertainment Reality” in 2022. Photo: Marius Becker/dpa

The moderator

The last two seasons of “Battle of the Reality Stars” have already been Cathy Hummels moderates. In the meantime, the 34-year-old has established herself as a trash TV presenter.

During the show, Hummels leads through the “moment of truth” and sets the tone for the daily competitions.

Highlights of the last seasons

In the last two seasons, the VIP-WG caused a lot of gossip.

season 1: Georgina Fleur (32) in particular caused drama on the show. Rags flew between her and several other candidates. Reason for this: Georgina started rumors about a friend of Sandy Fähse (38). As a result, he called her, among other things, the “alcoholic bride”! However, she lived up to that stamp in the show’s finale, when she downed an entire bottle of champagne in 30 seconds.

The winner of the first season was professional soccer player Kevin Pannewitz (31).

season 2: Here, too, alcohol played a major role. Gina-Lisa Lohfink (36) already offered happy scenes in the first episodes of the show. After several glasses of alcohol, the blonde tries to wrap her comrade-in-arms and ex-bachelor Andrej Mangold (36) around her finger. However, when he refuses, everything becomes too much for her. A psychologist on the set calms her down, and Gina-Lisa then leaves the show.

In season 2 could singer Loona (48) convince and prevailed in the final against Andrej Mangold (36) and Claudia Obert (61).

season 3: Drama was the order of the day again this season. “Berlin day and night” actors Jan Leyk (38) fought with almost all Sala residents. In a debate, the ex-judge comments Ronald Schill: “I and everyone else had to witness how you insulted four different women so badly within a week that everyone cried. First Nina Kristin, the second person was Tessa, the third thing was opposite the twins. You are incapable of self-criticism.”

The situation escalated, new allegations were added and Jan Leyk ultimately had to go in episode 7.

Season 3 winner Elena Miras (30).