Excluded. The Voice 2023: Ylazia could have participated in another famous tele-hook broadcast on TF1!

Before shining on the stage of The Voice 2023, Ylazia had tried to participate in other TV shows. In an exclusive interview with Tele-Leisurethe young woman revealed that she had tried her luck for another famous tele-hook from TF1.
She won her place for the battles! This Saturday, March 25, Ylazia convinced Vianney to turn around during his performance on the stage of The Voice 2023. Revenge on life for the 33-year-old candidate, who once worked as a maintenance worker, while chaining singing competitions, shows and concerts. “I had to give it my all the night before in show girl mode, and the next day I had to be sweeping and scrubbing toilets.. This contrast was hard enough to bear. I exploded, I started to lose myself. It was a difficult period for me on all levels, and then, one day I heard a rock sound, an electric guitar… And the war machine was launched. Mower, purple hair and then the last thing, lightning. Here is the result, I am here today”she confides in her tape recorder.
The Voice 2023 : Ylazia had tried to participate in New star et Star Academy !
Before trying his luck in The Voice 2023Ylazia had tried to participate in other TV shows, as she revealed to Tele-Leisure. “I did castings a few years ago and I was disappointed. It didn’t suit me at all. So I really apprehended The Voice“, she explained to us. The rocker could have participated in famous tele-hooks, one of which recently returned to TF1 after several years of absence. “A long time ago, I passed the casting for the New star. I also did the one Star Academy. More recently, in 2021, I did the casting for The Artist on France 2″, she revealed to us. And to specify: “But I didn’t make it.”
Ylazia already contacted by the production of The Voice last year
In 2021, when she passed the casting of The Artistprogram presented by Nagui, Ylazia had been contacted to participate in the auditions for the eleventh season of The Voice, broadcast last year on the first channel. But the young woman did not see the message from the production until a year later. “I was originally contacted for season 11 but didn’t see the message until afterexactly when I wanted to do The Voice, In fact. So there is no coincidence. I don’t believe in chance”she told us. “From there, I went through all the casting steps leading up to the blind auditions.”