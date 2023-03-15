Bayer 04: “Alonso has gained security”

Simon Rolfes has drawn an initial conclusion on Xabi Alonso’s tenure so far. The sports director of Bayer Leverkusen says in the ‘Sport Bild’ about the coach: “The whole team has evolved. And Xabi has also developed. Above all, he gained confidence.”

Continue below the ad

Alonso took over the Werkself in early October from 17th place. In 22 games since then he has won eleven and drawn four. Meanwhile, Bayer is curving through the secure midfield of the Bundesliga and towards the Europa League quarter-finals. Rolfes finds them “Remarkable balance sheet” and has “no doubt that goes together very well.”

reading tip

Bayer 04: Manager Steidten has to go