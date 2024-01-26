Beckham declares his love for barnacles: They are one of my favorite things

David Beckham I returned to Spain to spend a few days. The English footballer landed in Barcelona last Monday for work reasons. There he took the opportunity to treat himself to seafood at the restaurant. fire extinguisherwhich has like Moncho Neira is the chef and Juan Jess Prez Alonso is the head waiter.who made him try one of the many house specialties such as eels. This place boasts of having products purchased in markets in Galicia and Catalonia.

One of them is barnacles, a great weakness of the former Real Madrid footballer. They are some of my favorite things to eat when they are in season in Spain, I wrote on your social networks accompanied by a selfie with one of the barnacles he was able to taste. Both were photographed with a portion of this seafood, which is characterized by its high cost in fishmongers.

What Beckham didn’t know is that he shares passion with María Pombo. The influencer has shared one of the images of the British sucking a barnacle on her Instagram profile. We understand each other and we don’t speak the same language. It is not the first time that the popular content creator declared her love for this type of seafood, native to Galicia. Beckham is also a great fan of Rianxo sardines in olive oil.

Enlarge María Pombo, about Beckham’s passion for barnacles.

Regarding his tribute, The British also tasted other of the star products of this seafood enclave, such as crayfish, grilled Palams prawns or Botafumeiro-style lobster. This place also has room for meats. The Galician blonde beef, raised on a natural pasture farm, is the star product of this section. Botafumeiro has earned a place in the elite of Spanish gastronomy thanks to the cast of celebrities who have been inside its interiors. Nicolas Kage, Ariana Grande, Beyonce and Roger Tylor have been clients of this place.