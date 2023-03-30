Beginning of the bathing season in Berlin: Strandbad Wannsee invites you to bathe on Good Friday

With the traditional bathing on Good Friday, the bathing season will open in the Wannsee lido next week. The brave can plunge into the cool water from 10 a.m. in the south-west of Berlin, as the Berlin baths-operations (BBB) ​​announced on Thursday. As in the previous year, mobile saunas will be set up to warm up. If you don’t want to venture into the water yet, you can go for a walk on the beach or sunbathe in one of the beach chairs.

On the Easter weekend you can also swim on the other three days (10 a.m. to 6 p.m.), entry is free on all days. After the Easter days, the pool will remain open, but bathing will not be possible again until later. Instead, an exhibition with photos of the lido and reproductions of historical swimwear designs from the time the bath was built can be seen from Easter onwards.

The remaining baths have been prepared for the open-air season for some time. When which bathroom opens should be announced in April, it said. The sale of the summer multiple ticket will start on April 20th. Until May 19 it costs 60 instead of 70 euros. Visitors can visit the outdoor pools 20 times with this ticket. (dpa)

