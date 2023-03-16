Ben Affleck refuses to direct DC films for James Gunn

Ben Affleck has opened up about whether he would return to DC under the creative command of Jamen Gunn and Peter Safran, now as director, after the “bad experience” he had with Justice League.

The former interpreter of Batman, spoke with The Hollywood Reporter about his time at DC as an actor and director and described his experience in superhero movies as “the worst experience he has seen in a business” as he revealed that the film project of the team of DC heroes was full of bad decisions.

“Say what you want, my movie (Justice League) is the highest rated movie of my career,” he said.

“But I was going to direct Batman and Justice League and they made me say, ‘I’m out. I don’t want to do any of this ever again. I’m not right,'” he shared.

When asked if he would return to direct something in DC under the command of James Gunn, the actor responded with a resounding negative.

“I wouldn’t direct something for Gunn DC. Absolutely not. I have nothing against James Gunn. Nice guy, sure he’s going to do a great job. I just wouldn’t want to come in and direct the way they’re doing it. I’m not interested in that,” he confessed.

When Jamen Gunn and Peter Safran took over at DC, they talked about wanting Affleck to head one of their upcoming jobs, revealing that they had met with him and just needed to find the right project.

Obviously that is not in the plans of Ben who apparently is planning to find the type of cinema that really impacts his life and makes him cling to it.

“I started drinking too much, I was back at the hotel in London, it was either that or jump out the window. And I thought ‘this is not the life I want. My children are not here. I am miserable.’ I want to go to work and find something interesting to hold on to, instead of just wearing a rubber suit,” he added.