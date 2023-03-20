Berlin subway extension: BVG utopias from the mothball box

In the meantime, our twelve district newsletters have been subscribed to more than 275,000 times across Berlin. On Tuesdays we broadcast from Tempelhof-Schöneberg, Marzahn-Hellersdorf and Spandau. You can order our newsletter from these three Berlin districts, like all other district newsletters from the Tagesspiegel, here free of charge: tagesspiegel.de/districts
André Görke has these topics from SPANDAU for you, among others:
- BVG utopias out of the moth box: subway to Falkenhagener Feld, subway under Heerstrasse – these two ideas, among others, are warmed up in a “vision” for subway expansion in all directions that was published this week. Nothing really new for Spandau, because some of the ideas have been around for decades, but implementation has so far been lacking. And this time? More on this in the newsletter, other topics this time include:
- CDU and Greens form census community: Mayor starts “in a good mood”
- Anger and resignation from the SPD: “Politicians shouldn’t fill their pockets!”
- Day of action for single people: The party on Wednesday and who is behind it
- Russian, French, Spandauisch: who is the new city councilor of the CDU?
- Heerstraße: Full closure in summer is approaching
- New express bus X36 to Hennigsdorf?
- Kant-Gymnasium: protest against AfD party congress
- Cycle path in Tegel has been closed for five months – and news from the Tegeler Bridge construction site
- Krienicke Park: Pedestrian bridges will be renovated in 2025
- Tip: cultural festival at the rowing club Collegia in Gatow
- 750 years of Staaken: the anniversary week
- Many appointments: flowers, steamers, exhibitions
- Neighborhood camera: Where is “Havelkaiser-Platz?!”
- “Run of Sympathy”: the winners
- Bowling: Spandau now plays in the 1st league
- SC Siemensstadt: German champion in dancing
- Letters to the editor about Heerstraße, junk boats, outdoor pools, Moby Dick and Co.
- School trip of the decade: Complete (!) Kant-Gymnasium goes to Sylt with 800 people
Sigrid Kneist reports from TEMPELHOF-SCHÖNEBERG on the following topics, among others:
- This is how things continue politically: The first BVV after the elections is coming up
- Slowed down after a year and a half: The Green Aferdita Suka has lost its direct mandate in Tempelhof
- Against GroKo: The district SPD positions itself
- Still without a suitable room: Potse calls for a BVV visit
- Point of contention about the future of Tempelhofer Feld: The BUND warns of a new discussion about peripheral development
- New homes for bats and birds: Boxes on the Noack Tower in Mariendorf
- Outstanding commitment: Pupils from the Robert Blum High School award prizes
- Citizens’ Registration Office: Green-Red-Red for a mobile branch office in Marienfelde
- Heron in the pond: sculpture set up in the Mariendorf public park
- Magic, theater, cabaret: The April program of the Ufa factory
For example, Johanna Treblin writes about the following topics from MARZAHN-HELLERSDORF:
- Vote on the “Berlin 2030 Climate Neutral” referendum by Sunday
- BVG vision: expansion of the U4 to Glambecker Ring
- Vanessa Krah has been a queer officer for Marzahn for a year
- “Dream sand” for the unveiling: Sandman now has a monument in Berlin
- Ex-AfD city council candidate Malsack-Winkemann is temporarily relieved of the judge’s service
- Rufbus Muva only free of charge up to four kilometers
- Ten months for a small answer: benches at the Biesdorfer Baggersee
- Vigil for killed pedestrians
- Autumn festival of the allotment associations takes place again together with the environmental festival
- Survey result: district survey on black and red
- Exhibition in the district museum: streets – houses – people
- Politicians invite you to Girls Day
- Staatsoper Unter den Linden is planning another children’s opera house
- Spring Subbotnik: Garbage collection campaigns in the neighborhoods
