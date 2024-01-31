Bertin Osborne breaks his silence: I have never been so bad

Bertin Osborne continues to make headlines, especially after the birth of his son in common with Gabriela Guillén, a baby that the singer does not recognize and of whom he does not want to act as a father. Since the little boy’s arrival into the world, the presenter, also 69 years old, has been confined to his home, going through a difficult health crisis that is leading him to cancel or reschedule some of his many professional commitments.

After several days of much speculation about his state of health, Bertn Osborne reappears on his social networks with a striking statement that worries his followers. I have no memory of being so bad.begins the ranchera performer who has recently suffered from coronavirus.

The television does not raise its head since the consequences of the disease continue to take their toll. However, he promises his fans that he is going to give his all at the concert he has planned for this Sunday, February 4, in Alicante. First of all, I apologize because I think this is the first time in my life that I have changed the date of a concert twice. See you on Sunday, it’s almost full, he continues explaining on Instagram.

MS ABOUT GABRIELA GUILLN The presenter grants an interview to the magazine Hola! after Gabriela Guillén gave birth to their first child together on December 31.

The Paraguayan woman gave birth on December 31 and according to journalist Antonio Rossi, she would have had a very complicated birth.

A long-awaited comeback

I have to tell you that it has cost me the same life. I don’t think I have ever, I have no memory of ever being so bad. So much for having been in bed for seven or eight days, that I couldn’t get up because of the horrible fatigue I had, he says regarding his state of health. This covid that I have had, which was the second, has been infinitely worse (…) I’m not one hundred percent, but I promise you that I will be.ade.

Bertín Osborne’s return to the stage is full of expectation since it will mark his first public appearance after his recent fatherhood. For this reason, It is not ruled out that the singer throws some hint during his concert since it is not the first time he has carried out this tactic.

last minute about Gabriela Guillén

With the doubt as to whether she has already started the procedures for the paternity lawsuit against Bertán Osborne, Gabriela Guillén has reappeared after the robbery she suffered a few days ago, although without giving more details about it. It was during the early hours of last Thursday when The Paraguayan was a victim of vandalism since someone broke one of the windows of her car to take his baby’s car seat, an expensive model valued at hundreds of euros.

Raquel Arias, a close friend of Guillén, dropped in Viva la vida that This event could be related to the child’s DNA tests. The collaborator explained on Telecinco that someone had stolen the chair to do the child’s tests on their own.