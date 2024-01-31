Up for auction is the napkin with which Messi signed for Barcelona

It could have been any day, but it wasn’t. On December 14, 2000, one of those work meetings that will always be remembered took place. Specifically, the one they lived Carles Rexach, Josep Maria Minguella and Horacio Gaggioli at the Pompeia Tennis Club. The reason: that Horacio, the then Leo Messi’s agenttook the Argentine footballer to FC Barcelona.

There was no contract then. Messi is 13 years old, and everything was framed on a napkin that could well appear in the Blaugrana club museum, since that ended up going down in history. A napkin that was signed by everyone present at the meeting, and that was the beginning of a story starring Messi and FC Barcelona.

With a starting price of 350,000 euros

Almost 24 years later, that napkin is in the news againand as you have been able to know The vanguard, This product will be auctioned by the prestigious auction house Bonhams, between March 18 and 27. Its starting price is around 300,000 pounds, which is close to 350,000 euros at the exchange rate.

A napkin that remained kept in a safe and that has been offered to the auction house on behalf of Horacio Gaggioli. A piece that was about to head to the Bara museum, but that was finally not carried out due to the lack of an agreement between both parties.

In this object you can read the following text, written by hand and in blue pen, after the intermediary asked the waiter for a piece of paper to seal said agreement: In Barcelona, ​​on December 14, 2000 and in the presence of Messrs. Minguella and Horacio, Carles Rexach, technical secretary of FC Barcelona, ​​undertakes under his responsibility and despite some opinions against to sign the player Lionel Messi as long as we remain within the agreed amounts.

A piece that, as described Ian Ehlingthe head of Books and Manuscripts at Bonhams in New York, It is one of the most exciting objects I have ever handled.. Yes, it’s a paper napkin, but it is the famous napkin that was at the beginning of Lionel Messi’s career. He changed Messi’s life, the future of FC Barcelona and contributed significantly to creating some of football’s most glorious moments, for billions of fans around the world.