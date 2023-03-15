Eduin Caz and the request he made to Daisy Anahy that has caused a stir

Regional Mexican music singer-songwriter live good days in the professional field, but not so much in the love field. Recently, Eduin Caz, the vocalist of “Grupo Firme”announced that he is separated from his wife and mother of his children, but at the same time noted that He has been making merits to recover his love. Below we will tell you the details of the last gesture that the interpreter had towards his spouse.

During the celebration of “Lo Nuestro Awards” the group from Tijuana, Mexicohe took 6 awards and after the awards, the singer thanked the recognition and it was at that moment that referred to Daisy Anahy as her “ex wife” .

Hours later, through a video through his Instagram account, he confirmed that he is indeed separated from Daisy, who is expecting the couple’s third child.

Eduin Caz and Daisy Anahy are the parents of two children and one on the way (Photo: Daisy Anahy / Instagram)

THE REQUEST OF EDUIN CAZ, LEADER OF “GRUPO FIRME”, TO DAISY ANAHY, HIS EX-WIFE

The Aztec band recently performed at the Foro Sol in Mexico City and there Eduin Caz remembered his ex Daisy Anahy and even sent him a message.

“And if I don’t leave it’s because I still don’t want to, forgive me, precious little girlHey, well, all the ‘haters’ ball accomplished their goal, but that’s fine, it was my turn”said.

“They are going to forgive me and they are going to fight the truth%$”, commented Eduin Caz, while another of the members of “Grupo Firme” expressed: “We continue in the battle”.

EDUIN CAZ ADMITS THAT HIS WIFE DAISY ANAHY LEFT HIM

Caz used his networks to clarify the issue through a video. “If I dedicated those awards, it’s because I’m doing my little fight, they are a special achievement for me, I dedicated them to them. I told her: ‘I’m always going to love you, little girl,’ well, yes, by the way… What can I tell you, well they left me, I’m doing my fight”he explained.

As he told the media, he reiterated that the mother of his children is an important part of his life: “Wouldn’t you like something cool dedicated to you…? For example, it’s your night, you win six prizes, you were the winner of the night, ‘My love, these are for you, they are for you, you were a pillar of mine’ and I let him go, I’m doing my fight”.

HOW DID EDUIN CAZ BECOME FAMOUS?

The singer from Culiacán, Sinaloa, Eduin Oswaldo Parra Cázares, known as Eduin Caz, is currently one of the best-known artists in Mexico and the United States thanks to the popularity he gained after becoming the vocalist and leader of the group from Tijuana. , Firm Group.